COPYTRACK Hits Market Capitalization of $1.60 Million (CPY)

COPYTRACK (CURRENCY:CPY) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One COPYTRACK token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0332 or 0.00000812 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. COPYTRACK has a market cap of $1.60 million and approximately $588.00 worth of COPYTRACK was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, COPYTRACK has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007600 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00412518 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00024872 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.25 or 0.01596344 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00229650 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00005764 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00001243 BTC.

About COPYTRACK

COPYTRACK was first traded on December 10th, 2017. COPYTRACK’s total supply is 53,000,748 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,094,734 tokens. COPYTRACK’s official website is copytrack.io . COPYTRACK’s official Twitter account is @CopytrackHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . COPYTRACK’s official message board is steemit.com/@copytrackhq

COPYTRACK Token Trading

COPYTRACK can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COPYTRACK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade COPYTRACK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase COPYTRACK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

