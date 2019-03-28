ConvaTec Group (CTEC) Raised to Buy at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning. Peel Hunt currently has GBX 230 ($3.01) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 150 ($1.96).

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CTEC. Barclays began coverage on ConvaTec Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. They issued an underweight rating and a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target for the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on ConvaTec Group from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on ConvaTec Group from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 160 ($2.09) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Monday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 174.60 ($2.28).

Shares of ConvaTec Group stock opened at GBX 139.30 ($1.82) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66. ConvaTec Group has a 12 month low of GBX 113.25 ($1.48) and a 12 month high of GBX 240.50 ($3.14).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a GBX 3.10 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This is a positive change from ConvaTec Group’s previous dividend of $1.31. ConvaTec Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.36%.

In related news, insider Rick Anderson purchased 55,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 137 ($1.79) per share, with a total value of £76,035 ($99,353.19).

ConvaTec Group Company Profile

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as for traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

