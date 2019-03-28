Contrasting Petroquest Energy (PQUE) & Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD)

Petroquest Energy (OTCMKTS:PQUE) and Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Dividends

Get Petroquest Energy alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Petroquest Energy does not pay a dividend. Pioneer Natural Resources pays out 5.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Petroquest Energy and Pioneer Natural Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Petroquest Energy -4.93% N/A -3.76% Pioneer Natural Resources 10.40% 9.25% 6.13%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.6% of Petroquest Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.1% of Pioneer Natural Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 8.8% of Petroquest Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Pioneer Natural Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Petroquest Energy and Pioneer Natural Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Petroquest Energy $108.29 million 0.00 -$6.63 million ($0.55) N/A Pioneer Natural Resources $9.42 billion 2.63 $978.00 million $6.31 23.32

Pioneer Natural Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Petroquest Energy. Petroquest Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pioneer Natural Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Petroquest Energy has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pioneer Natural Resources has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Petroquest Energy and Pioneer Natural Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Petroquest Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00 Pioneer Natural Resources 0 4 25 2 2.94

Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus price target of $214.93, suggesting a potential upside of 46.06%.

Summary

Pioneer Natural Resources beats Petroquest Energy on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Petroquest Energy Company Profile

PetroQuest Energy, Inc. operates as an independent oil and gas company in Texas and Louisiana. The company acquires, explores for, develops, and operates oil and gas properties. As of December 31, 2017, it had estimated proved reserves of 1.8 million barrels of oil; 19.4 billion cubic feet equivalent of natural gas liquids; and 125.4 billion cubic feet of natural gas. PetroQuest Energy, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle. As of December 31, 2017, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed reserves of approximately 45 million barrels of oil, 22 million barrels of NGLs, and 291 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 10 gas processing plants and 4 treating facilities. Pioneer Natural Resources Company is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Petroquest Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petroquest Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.