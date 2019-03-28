Contrasting Marvell Technology Group (MRVL) & Cree (CREE)

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) and Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Marvell Technology Group and Cree, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marvell Technology Group 0 2 16 0 2.89 Cree 1 5 7 0 2.46

Marvell Technology Group presently has a consensus price target of $24.90, indicating a potential upside of 25.65%. Cree has a consensus price target of $52.33, indicating a potential downside of 5.95%. Given Marvell Technology Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Marvell Technology Group is more favorable than Cree.

Risk & Volatility

Marvell Technology Group has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cree has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.0% of Marvell Technology Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Marvell Technology Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Cree shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Marvell Technology Group pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Cree does not pay a dividend. Marvell Technology Group pays out 28.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Marvell Technology Group has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Marvell Technology Group and Cree’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marvell Technology Group -6.25% 8.19% 6.28% Cree -18.11% 0.90% 0.68%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Marvell Technology Group and Cree’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marvell Technology Group $2.87 billion 4.55 -$179.09 million $0.85 23.32 Cree $1.49 billion 3.85 -$279.96 million ($0.15) -370.93

Marvell Technology Group has higher revenue and earnings than Cree. Cree is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Marvell Technology Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Marvell Technology Group beats Cree on 15 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as HDD components, such as HDD preamps components; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising serial advanced technology attachment port multipliers, bridges, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses. The company also provides networking products, which includes Ethernet solutions consisting of Ethernet switches, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers, and single-chip network interface devices; and embedded communication processors. In addition, it offers a portfolio of connectivity solutions, including Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated system-on-a-chip products, which are integrated into various end devices, including enterprise access points, home gateways, multimedia devices, gaming products, printers, automotive infotainment and telematics units, and smart industrial devices. Further, the company provides printer-specific standard products, as well as full-custom and application-specific integrated circuits; and application processors. It has operations in the United States, China, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, Singapore, India, Israel, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and Vietnam. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a collaboration with Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. for enabling wireless infrastructure networks. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc. provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications. It also provides SiC power device products, including SiC Schottky diodes, metal oxide semiconductor field effect transistors (MOSFETs), power modules, and gate driver boards for electric vehicles, including charging infrastructure, server power supplies, solar inverters, uninterruptible power supplies, industrial power supplies, and other applications. In addition, this segment offers gallium nitride (GaN) die, high-electron mobility transistors (HEMTs), monolithic microwave integrated circuits (MMICs), and laterally diffused MOSFET (LDMOS) power transistors for telecommunications infrastructure, military, and other commercial applications; and custom die manufacturing services for GaN HEMTs and MMICs. The LED Products segment provides blue and green LED chip products for video screens, gaming displays, function indicator lights and automotive backlights, headlamps, and directional indicators. It also offers XLamp LED components and LED modules for lighting applications; and surface mount and through-hole packaged LED products for video, signage, general illumination, transportation, gaming, and specialty lighting applications. The Lighting Products segment offers LED lighting systems and lamps for to distributors, retailers, and customers for offices, retail spaces, restaurants, hospitality, schools, universities, manufacturing, healthcare, airports, municipal, residential, street lighting, parking structures, and other applications. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

