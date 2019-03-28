Contrasting Berry Petroleum (BRY) and Its Rivals

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ: BRY) is one of 176 publicly-traded companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Berry Petroleum to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Berry Petroleum and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Berry Petroleum $586.56 million $147.10 million 8.94 Berry Petroleum Competitors $11.14 billion $754.49 million 11.62

Berry Petroleum’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Berry Petroleum. Berry Petroleum is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.5% of Berry Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.7% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Berry Petroleum shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Berry Petroleum pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Berry Petroleum pays out 38.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.6% and pay out 43.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Berry Petroleum is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Berry Petroleum and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Berry Petroleum 0 2 8 0 2.80 Berry Petroleum Competitors 1991 8199 11833 389 2.47

Berry Petroleum currently has a consensus target price of $17.71, indicating a potential upside of 57.18%. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 45.64%. Given Berry Petroleum’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Berry Petroleum is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Berry Petroleum and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Berry Petroleum N/A N/A N/A Berry Petroleum Competitors -7.62% -15.38% 4.68%

Summary

Berry Petroleum beats its competitors on 8 of the 14 factors compared.

About Berry Petroleum

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E. Texas), Utah (Uinta) and Colorado (Piceance). The Company’s operations are conducted in the continental United States. In December 2013, Linn Energy LLC and Linn Co, LLC (Linn Co) announced the completion of the merger between LinnCo and Berry Petroleum Company (Berry), where LinnCo had acquired all of Berry’s interest.

