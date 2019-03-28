Continental AG (CON) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Continental AG (ETR:CON) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €166.53 ($193.63).

CON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Independent Research set a €142.00 ($165.12) price target on shares of Continental and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank set a €180.00 ($209.30) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €170.00 ($197.67) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($162.79) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a €130.00 ($151.16) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

Get Continental alerts:

CON stock opened at €134.55 ($156.45) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29. Continental has a one year low of €118.30 ($137.56) and a one year high of €229.60 ($266.98). The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.13.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft provides products and services primarily for the automotive industry worldwide. It operates through Chassis&Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis&Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.