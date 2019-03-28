Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED) Shares Bought by Kaizen Advisory LLC

Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 7,452.3% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,577,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,543,263 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,920,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,211,265,000 after buying an additional 1,052,035 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,086,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,434,000. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 301.8% during the fourth quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 932,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,297,000 after buying an additional 700,411 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.66% of the company’s stock.

ED traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $85.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,988. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.12. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $85.87.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 13th were given a $0.74 dividend. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 12th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.52%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Mizuho started coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.39.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

