Consolidated Communications (CNSL) vs. Maxcom Telecomunic (MXMTY) Head-To-Head Review

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) and Maxcom Telecomunic (OTCMKTS:MXMTY) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Consolidated Communications has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Maxcom Telecomunic has a beta of -2.22, meaning that its share price is 322% less volatile than the S&P 500.

71.6% of Consolidated Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Consolidated Communications shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Consolidated Communications and Maxcom Telecomunic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Consolidated Communications -3.63% -5.80% -0.79% Maxcom Telecomunic -18.41% -29.29% -8.47%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Consolidated Communications and Maxcom Telecomunic’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Consolidated Communications $1.40 billion 0.56 -$50.83 million ($0.42) -25.95 Maxcom Telecomunic $119.60 million 0.24 $120,000.00 N/A N/A

Maxcom Telecomunic has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Consolidated Communications.

Dividends

Consolidated Communications pays an annual dividend of $1.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.2%. Maxcom Telecomunic does not pay a dividend. Consolidated Communications pays out -369.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Consolidated Communications and Maxcom Telecomunic, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Consolidated Communications 0 1 1 0 2.50 Maxcom Telecomunic 0 0 0 0 N/A

Consolidated Communications presently has a consensus target price of $11.25, suggesting a potential upside of 3.21%. Given Consolidated Communications’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Consolidated Communications is more favorable than Maxcom Telecomunic.

Summary

Consolidated Communications beats Maxcom Telecomunic on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various integrated communications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers a range of communication services and products that include local and long-distance, high-speed broadband Internet access, video, voice over Internet protocol, private line, custom calling features, security, cloud, data center, managed and IT, and directory publishing services, as well as engages in equipment sales activities. The company also sells and supports telecommunications equipment, such as key, private branch exchange, IP-based telephone systems, and other hardware solutions, as well as offers support services to medium and large business customers. As of December 31, 2017, it had approximately 972 thousand voice connections, 784 thousand data connections, and 103 thousand video connections. The company serves customers in consumer, commercial, and carrier channels. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Mattoon, Illinois.

About Maxcom Telecomunic

Maxcom Telecomunicaciones S.A.B. de C.V. provides telecommunication services in Mexico. Its solutions include dedicated Internet; L2L, a service through a point-to-point circuit to create private networks by interconnecting two client addressing within the same local area; MPLS B-TIC service that allows the integration of IP traffic, including voice, data, or video in the same connection; 01800, a long distance service; and SIP TRUNKS, a voice over IP solution. The company serves various sectors in hospitality and health, finance, call center, education, government, retail, manufacture, and building, as well as other companies. Maxcom Telecomunicaciones S.A.B. de C.V. was founded in 1996 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

