ConocoPhillips (COP) Holdings Reduced by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,513 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,573 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smart Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 478 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Ironwood Financial llc raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 294.1% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 536 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 536.6% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 853 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Bank of America cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 4th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, January 11th. Mizuho set a $68.00 target price on ConocoPhillips and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $82.00 in a report on Sunday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.06.

COP opened at $67.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.11. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $56.57 and a 12 month high of $80.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The energy producer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 16.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 11th were given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 8th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.93%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

