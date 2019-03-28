COMPASS GRP PLC/S (CMPGY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Compass Group PLC provides food and support services to its customers globally through its subsidiaries. The Company serves customers in offices and factories; schools and universities; hospitals and senior living communities; major sports and cultural venues; and remote mining camps and offshore platforms. Its food service segment offers services in the form of free flow restaurants, formal dining restaurants, grab and go deli and café outlets and vending. Support services provided by Compass Group PLC include cleaning, building operations and maintenance, logistics and transport, outdoor, project management and security services. The sectors catered by Campus include business and industry; healthcare and senior citizens; education; sports and leisure and defense, offshore and remote. Compass Group PLC is headquartered in Chertsey, United Kingdom. “

CMPGY has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America restated a buy rating on shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. COMPASS GRP PLC/S presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.00.

CMPGY opened at $23.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.50. COMPASS GRP PLC/S has a 1-year low of $19.47 and a 1-year high of $23.63.

COMPASS GRP PLC/S Company Profile

Compass Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

