Comparing Telkom SA Ltd ADS (TLKGY) and Westell Technologies (WSTL)

Telkom SA Ltd ADS (OTCMKTS:TLKGY) and Westell Technologies (NASDAQ:WSTL) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Telkom SA Ltd ADS has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Westell Technologies has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Telkom SA Ltd ADS and Westell Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telkom SA Ltd ADS $3.17 billion 0.87 $235.61 million N/A N/A Westell Technologies $58.58 million 0.53 $30,000.00 N/A N/A

Telkom SA Ltd ADS has higher revenue and earnings than Westell Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Telkom SA Ltd ADS and Westell Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telkom SA Ltd ADS N/A N/A N/A Westell Technologies -9.46% -0.81% -0.70%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Telkom SA Ltd ADS and Westell Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telkom SA Ltd ADS 0 0 0 0 N/A Westell Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Telkom SA Ltd ADS pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Westell Technologies does not pay a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.9% of Westell Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 25.6% of Westell Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Telkom SA Ltd ADS beats Westell Technologies on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Telkom SA Ltd ADS Company Profile

Telkom SA SOC Limited provides information and communications technology services to residential, business, government, wholesale, corporate, and mobile customers in South Africa and internationally. The company offers fixed-line retail voice services using public switched telephone network lines, which include integrated services digital network lines, value-added voice services, and calling plans; and interconnection services, such as terminating and transiting traffic from South African and international operators, as well as transiting traffic from mobile to international destinations. It also provides fixed-line data services comprising data transmission services, such as point-to-point leased lines, asymmetrical digital subscriber line services, packet-based services, managed data networking services, and Internet access and related information technology services. In addition, the company offers wideband code division multiple access services, including fixed voice, data, and nomadic voice services; mobile communication services consisting of voice and data services, and handset sales under the Telkom Mobile brand name; and turnkey property and tower management solutions. Further, it is involved in the rental, sale, and service of fixed-line customer premises equipment for voice and data needs that consists of PABX, computers, routers, modems, telephone handsets, and other ancillary equipment; and provision of directory and wireless data services. The company was formerly known as Telkom SA Limited and changed its name to Telkom SA SOC Limited in October 2012. Telkom SA SOC Limited was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Centurion, South Africa.

Westell Technologies Company Profile

Westell Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiary, Westell, Inc., designs and distributes telecommunications products to telephone companies in the United States. The company operates through three segments: In-Building Wireless (IBW), Intelligent Site Management and Services (ISMS), and Communications Network Solutions (CNS). The IBW segment offers distributed antenna system conditioners; repeaters; battery backup units; and system components and antennas, including couplers, duplexers, splitters, filters, and tappers for commercial and public safety in-building wireless systems. The ISMS segment provides a suite of remote units, which provide machine-to-machine communications that enable operators to remotely monitor, manage, and control site infrastructure and support systems. The CNS segment provides a range of outdoor network infrastructure, such as integrated cabinets, power distribution products, copper and fiber connectivity panels, T1 network interface units, and tower mounted amplifiers. The company serves wireless and wireline service providers, multiple systems operators, Internet service providers, systems integrators, neutral host operators, and distributors through field sales organization, distributors, and partners. Westell Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Aurora, Illinois.

