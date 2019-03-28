Comparing MDJM (MDJH) & Marcus & Millichap (MMI)

MDJM (NASDAQ:MDJH) and Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MDJM and Marcus & Millichap’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MDJM $5.53 million 7.28 $1.16 million N/A N/A Marcus & Millichap $814.82 million 1.93 $87.26 million $2.22 18.14

Marcus & Millichap has higher revenue and earnings than MDJM.

Profitability

This table compares MDJM and Marcus & Millichap’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MDJM N/A N/A N/A Marcus & Millichap 10.71% 23.51% 17.59%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.5% of Marcus & Millichap shares are held by institutional investors. 50.1% of Marcus & Millichap shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for MDJM and Marcus & Millichap, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MDJM 0 0 0 0 N/A Marcus & Millichap 0 1 1 0 2.50

Marcus & Millichap has a consensus price target of $46.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.23%. Given Marcus & Millichap’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Marcus & Millichap is more favorable than MDJM.

Summary

Marcus & Millichap beats MDJM on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

MDJM Company Profile

MDJM Ltd., through its subsidiaries and variable interest entity, operates as an integrated real estate services company in China. It offers real estate agency services to real estate developers; real estate consulting services, such as integrated marketing planning, advertising planning and strategy, and sales planning strategy for real estate developers, real estate design institutes and agencies, urban planning bureaus of various levels of governments, and urban rail transportation companies, as well as urban infrastructure development companies; and independent training services for real estate developers. The company was formerly known as MDJLEAD LTD. and changed its name to MDJM Ltd. in May 2018. MDJM Ltd. was founded in 2002 and is based in Tianjin, China.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. operates as a brokerage company specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services. The company provides investment brokerage and financing services to investors of all sizes and types of commercial real estate properties. It serves clients with one property, multiple properties, and investment portfolios. Marcus & Millichap was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

