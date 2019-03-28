Comparing L3 Technologies (LLL) and Harmonic (HLIT)

L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL) and Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

L3 Technologies has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Harmonic has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

L3 Technologies pays an annual dividend of $3.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Harmonic does not pay a dividend. L3 Technologies pays out 31.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. L3 Technologies has raised its dividend for 15 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares L3 Technologies and Harmonic’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio L3 Technologies $10.24 billion 1.59 $1.01 billion $10.75 19.03 Harmonic $403.56 million 1.24 -$21.03 million $0.03 188.33

L3 Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Harmonic. L3 Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Harmonic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares L3 Technologies and Harmonic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets L3 Technologies 9.81% 15.27% 6.45% Harmonic -5.21% -0.08% -0.03%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for L3 Technologies and Harmonic, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score L3 Technologies 0 4 6 0 2.60 Harmonic 0 1 4 0 2.80

L3 Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $231.56, indicating a potential upside of 13.16%. Harmonic has a consensus target price of $7.31, indicating a potential upside of 29.42%. Given Harmonic’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Harmonic is more favorable than L3 Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.4% of L3 Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.2% of Harmonic shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of L3 Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of Harmonic shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

L3 Technologies beats Harmonic on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About L3 Technologies

L3 Technologies, Inc. provides aircraft sustainment, simulation and training, night vision and image intensification equipment, and security and detection systems used on military, homeland security, and commercial platforms in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) Systems; Communications and Networked Systems (C&NS); and Electronic Systems. The company offers engineering, modernization and sustainment, space avionics and imaging payload, counter unmanned aircraft systems (CUAS) mission, cyber and electronic warfare, special mission command and control, modeling and simulation, and life cycle support services for ISR, airborne sensor, warrior sensor, space and sensor, aircraft, and intelligence and mission systems, as well as for military aviation services and advanced programs. It also provides network and communication systems, secure communications products, radio frequency components, satellite communication terminals and space, microwave and telemetry products, and secure data links in various business areas, such as broadband communication, naval power, space and power, and maritime sensor systems, as well as in advanced communications. In addition, the company offers components, products, subsystems, and systems, as well as related services to military and commercial customers in various business areas, including commercial aviation solutions, precision engagement systems, link training and simulation, and security and detection systems. It serves the United States (U.S.) Department of Defense and its prime contractors, the U.S. Government intelligence agencies, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, foreign governments, and commercial customers. The company was formerly known as L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to L3 Technologies, Inc. in December 2016. L3 Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Harmonic

Harmonic Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Edge. The Video segment sells video processing, and production and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media companies, including streaming new media companies. This segment's video processing solutions include network management and application software, and hardware products, such as cloud media processing, broadcast and distribution encoders, contribution encoders, multiscreen transcoders and stream processing systems, multiscreen delivery, decoders and descramblers, and video servers. This segment also provides video-optimized storage systems; and unified video playout and processing software-as-a-service solutions. The Cable Edge segment offers cable edge solutions and related services, including CableOS software-based converged cable access platform solutions; and narrowcast services gateway products primarily to cable operators. The company also provides technical support and professional services, such as maintenance and support, consulting, implementation, program management, technical design and planning, building and site preparation, integration and equipment installation, system testing, and training. Harmonic Inc. sells its products through its direct sales force, as well as through independent resellers and systems integrators. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

