Comparing Dorman Products (DORM) & Lear (LEA)

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) and Lear (NYSE:LEA) are both mid-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Dorman Products and Lear’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dorman Products 13.72% 20.20% 16.77% Lear 5.37% 27.12% 9.93%

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Dorman Products and Lear, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dorman Products 0 2 0 0 2.00 Lear 0 3 12 0 2.80

Dorman Products presently has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential downside of 81.51%. Lear has a consensus price target of $179.43, suggesting a potential upside of 35.08%. Given Lear’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lear is more favorable than Dorman Products.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.2% of Dorman Products shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.9% of Lear shares are held by institutional investors. 11.9% of Dorman Products shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Lear shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Dorman Products has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lear has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dorman Products and Lear’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dorman Products $973.71 million 2.93 $133.60 million $4.20 20.60 Lear $21.15 billion 0.39 $1.15 billion $18.22 7.29

Lear has higher revenue and earnings than Dorman Products. Lear is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dorman Products, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Lear pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Dorman Products does not pay a dividend. Lear pays out 16.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Lear has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Summary

Lear beats Dorman Products on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc. supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts. The company also provides automotive replacement parts comprising door handles, keyless remotes and cases, and door hinge repairs; and heavy duty aftermarket parts for class 4-8 vehicles comprising lighting, cooling, engine management, and cab products. In addition, it offers solutions for rugged duty and fleet applications; replacement chassis part solutions; brake hardware products; electrical components; and application specific repair hardware products. The company provides its products under the OE Solutions, HELP!, HD Solutions, Premium Chassis, Premium, Premium RD, MAS, FirstStop, ConductTite, and AutoGrade brands through automotive aftermarket retailers, local independent parts wholesalers, national general merchandise chain retailers, mass merchants, salvage yards, and the parts distribution systems of parts manufacturers. Dorman Products, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, Pennsylvania.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems. The E-Systems segment offers electrical distribution systems that route electrical signals and manage electrical power within the vehicle for traditional vehicle architectures, as well as high power and hybrid electric systems. This segment's products comprise wire harnesses, terminals and connectors, and junction boxes; and electronic control modules, such as body control modules, smart junction boxes, gateway and wireless control modules, lighting control modules, and audio domain controllers and amplifiers. It also provides electrification products comprising charging systems that include onboard charging modules, cord set charging equipment, and wireless charging systems; battery electronics, which comprise battery disconnect units, cell monitoring supervisory systems, and integrated total battery control modules; and other power management modules, including converter and inverter systems. In addition, this segment offers cybersecurity software; EXO advanced vehicle positioning for automated and autonomous driving applications; roadside modules that communicate real-time traffic information; and cellular protocols for vehicle connectivity, as well as Connexus connectivity products. Further, it provides wireless systems, such as passive entry, remote keyless entry, and dual range/function remote keyless entry systems. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

