Comparing Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN) & Star Buffet (STRZ)

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) and Star Buffet (OTCMKTS:STRZ) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Dividends

Bloomin’ Brands pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Star Buffet does not pay a dividend. Bloomin’ Brands pays out 26.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bloomin’ Brands has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

This table compares Bloomin’ Brands and Star Buffet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bloomin’ Brands 2.60% 178.97% 5.83% Star Buffet -1.04% N/A -3.89%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bloomin’ Brands and Star Buffet’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bloomin’ Brands $4.13 billion 0.45 $107.10 million $1.50 13.56 Star Buffet $26.52 million 0.03 $120,000.00 N/A N/A

Bloomin’ Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Star Buffet.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.8% of Bloomin’ Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Bloomin’ Brands shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 53.6% of Star Buffet shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Bloomin’ Brands has a beta of 0.33, indicating that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Star Buffet has a beta of 3.44, indicating that its stock price is 244% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Bloomin’ Brands and Star Buffet, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bloomin’ Brands 1 4 5 0 2.40 Star Buffet 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bloomin’ Brands currently has a consensus target price of $21.63, indicating a potential upside of 6.32%. Given Bloomin’ Brands’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Bloomin’ Brands is more favorable than Star Buffet.

Summary

Bloomin’ Brands beats Star Buffet on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned and operated 1,075 restaurants and franchised 165 restaurants. Bloomin' Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

About Star Buffet

Star Buffet, Inc. owns and operates full service restaurants in the United States. As of July 19, 2018, it operated 27 restaurants in 10 states. The company operates its restaurants under the 4B's, JB's, Barnhill's Salads Buffet Desserts, Casa Bonita, and BuddyFreddys names. Star Buffet, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

