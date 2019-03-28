Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (CBD) Raises Dividend to $0.19 Per Share

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) announced a special dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.1939 per share on Thursday, May 30th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This is a boost from Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao’s previous special dividend of $0.07.

Shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao stock opened at $22.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao has a 1 year low of $17.91 and a 1 year high of $26.81.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CBD shares. ValuEngine raised Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. The company operates through two segments, Food Retail; and Cash and Carry.

