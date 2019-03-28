Community Bank N.A. Has $3.97 Million Position in Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,240 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,444 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,729,219 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,130,095,000 after purchasing an additional 553,232 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 103,729,219 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,130,095,000 after purchasing an additional 553,232 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,397,731 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,086,951,000 after purchasing an additional 382,573 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.1% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,031,930 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,056,194,000 after purchasing an additional 189,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,001,304 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $818,701,000 after purchasing an additional 98,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,153 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.70, for a total value of $124,178.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 106,390 shares in the company, valued at $11,458,203. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.75, for a total value of $225,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,763,840.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,642 shares of company stock valued at $966,833 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DIS stock opened at $110.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.91. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $97.68 and a 1-year high of $120.20.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.20 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 18.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Edward Jones upgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.84.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

