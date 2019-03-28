Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) by 95.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455,715 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.29% of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,058,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,087,000 after acquiring an additional 373,384 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 3,269.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,077,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,796 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,234,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 1,040.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 218,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,094,000 after acquiring an additional 199,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,224,000.

NASDAQ FTXO opened at $24.22 on Thursday. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a 12-month low of $20.82 and a 12-month high of $31.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.0975 dividend. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

