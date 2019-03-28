Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 126,569 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,319,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,569 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.23% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $331,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Cortland Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,805,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 285,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,642,000 after buying an additional 13,172 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after buying an additional 4,258 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 703,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,890,000 after buying an additional 145,625 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 39,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,887,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $281.58 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $235.46 and a 52-week high of $296.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $1.1296 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

