Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 118.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,429 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,648 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

In other SS&C Technologies news, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 157,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $9,357,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,416,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SSNC has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Buckingham Research began coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SS&C Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $61.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.22. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.96 and a fifty-two week high of $64.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. SS&C Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 157.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is an increase from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.27%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/28/commonwealth-equity-services-llc-boosts-stake-in-ssc-technologies-holdings-inc-ssnc.html.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

Featured Article: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.