Comcast Co. (CMCSA) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,028,586 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,816,774 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.14% of Comcast worth $1,805,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 320,375,109 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $10,908,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,378 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in Comcast by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 132,526,363 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,692,759,000 after buying an additional 509,730 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Comcast by 363.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 122,675,220 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,343,930,000 after buying an additional 96,201,446 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Comcast by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,027,263 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,669,378,000 after buying an additional 2,271,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Comcast by 6,558.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,520,863 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 33,017,459 shares in the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

In related news, EVP David N. Watson sold 201,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total transaction of $7,700,578.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 817,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,337,273.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total value of $30,039.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,005 shares in the company, valued at $35,727.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,139,949 shares of company stock worth $43,297,922 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $40.21 on Thursday. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $30.43 and a 12-month high of $40.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $27.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.80%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Macquarie restated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, December 24th. BidaskClub cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Comcast in a research note on Friday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.84.

WARNING: “Comcast Co. (CMCSA) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/28/comcast-co-cmcsa-shares-bought-by-northern-trust-corp.html.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

See Also: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.