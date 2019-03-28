Colony Group LLC Trims Stake in IPG Photonics Co. (IPGP)

Colony Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Broderick Brian C grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 10,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 3,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 13,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

Several analysts have commented on IPGP shares. TheStreet cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Friday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 target price (down from $160.00) on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. IPG Photonics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.91.

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP opened at $147.86 on Thursday. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52-week low of $104.64 and a 52-week high of $261.77. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.35 and a quick ratio of 5.70.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.03). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $330.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Colony Group LLC Trims Stake in IPG Photonics Co. (IPGP)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/28/colony-group-llc-trims-stake-in-ipg-photonics-co-ipgp.html.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.