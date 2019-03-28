CoinUs Reaches Market Capitalization of $11.60 Million (CNUS)

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. One CoinUs token can now be purchased for about $0.0341 or 0.00000837 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Allbit and DigiFinex. During the last week, CoinUs has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. CoinUs has a total market cap of $11.60 million and $1.17 million worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CoinUs alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00027662 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 42.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Bitcoin Instant (BTI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ZeusNetwork (ZEUS) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BLAST (BLAST) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ShopZcoin (SZC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000078 BTC.

About CoinUs

CoinUs (CNUS) is a token. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 tokens. CoinUs’ official website is www.coinus.io . CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinUs’ official message board is medium.com/@coinus.official

CoinUs Token Trading

CoinUs can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinUs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinUs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CoinUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinUs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.