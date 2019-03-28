Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) vs. Cicero (CICN) Head to Head Contrast

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) and Cicero (OTCMKTS:CICN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Cognizant Technology Solutions has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cicero has a beta of -0.09, suggesting that its share price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500.

88.5% of Cognizant Technology Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Cognizant Technology Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 89.0% of Cicero shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cognizant Technology Solutions and Cicero’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cognizant Technology Solutions 13.03% 22.15% 15.98% Cicero -252.04% N/A -623.02%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cognizant Technology Solutions and Cicero’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cognizant Technology Solutions $16.13 billion 2.53 $2.10 billion $4.02 17.67 Cicero $1.31 million 0.79 -$2.11 million N/A N/A

Cognizant Technology Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Cicero.

Dividends

Cognizant Technology Solutions pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Cicero does not pay a dividend. Cognizant Technology Solutions pays out 19.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Cognizant Technology Solutions and Cicero, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cognizant Technology Solutions 1 6 11 0 2.56 Cicero 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $80.47, suggesting a potential upside of 13.28%. Given Cognizant Technology Solutions’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Cognizant Technology Solutions is more favorable than Cicero.

Summary

Cognizant Technology Solutions beats Cicero on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services. The company also develops, licenses, implements, and supports proprietary and third-party software products and platforms for the healthcare industry. In addition, it offers revenue cycle management solutions to the healthcare industry; business advisory and data analytics services; and salesforce services. Further, the company develops custom cloud-based software and platforms; and provides consulting services that enable companies to plan, implement, and optimize automated cloud-based business processes and technologies. It serves banking and insurance, healthcare and life sciences, retail and consumer goods, manufacturing and logistics, travel and hospitality, energy and utilities, communications and media, and technology industries. The company markets and sells its services through professional staff, senior management, and direct sales personnel. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey.

Cicero Company Profile

Cicero Inc. provides business integration software solutions in the United States and Europe. The company's software enables organizations to integrate new and existing information and processes at the desktop; and addresses the need for a company's information systems to deliver enterprise-wide views of their business information processes. It offers Cicero Discovery, a configurable tool to collect activity and application performance data, and track business objects across time and multiple users, as well as measure against a defined expected business process flow; and Cicero Insight, a measurement and analytics solution that collects and presents information about quality, productivity, compliance, and revenue from frontline activity to target areas for improvement. The company also provides Cicero Automation that delivers features of the Cicero Discovery product, as well as desktop automation for enterprise contact center and back office employees; integrates applications and automates workflow; and control and adaptability at the end user desktop. In addition, it offers technical support, training, and consulting services. The company sells its products and services directly, as well as through distributors and other intermediaries who resell it to end-users. It serves financial services, insurance, telecommunications, and healthcare industries; and business process outsourcers, as well as intelligence, security, law enforcement, and other governmental organizations. The company was formerly known as Level 8 Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Cicero Inc. in January 2007. Cicero Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Cary, North Carolina.

