Coeur Mining Inc (CDE) Shares Sold by Cipher Capital LP

Cipher Capital LP lowered its holdings in Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) by 54.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 49,156 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDE. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 362.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 60,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 47,194 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the fourth quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the fourth quarter worth $826,000. Institutional investors own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining stock opened at $4.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Coeur Mining Inc has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $8.89.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $143.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.25 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 7.74% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Coeur Mining Inc will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Noble Financial set a $7.00 price target on shares of Coeur Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.25 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Coeur Mining currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.58.

In other Coeur Mining news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total transaction of $35,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

