CMS Energy Co. (CMS) Stake Lessened by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 47.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 126,473 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in CMS Energy were worth $7,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $55.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.19. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $42.52 and a 52 week high of $56.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.94.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 13.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 1st were given a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 31st. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.67%.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Catherine M. Reynolds sold 8,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $434,074.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 129,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,860,204.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Argus upped their target price on CMS Energy from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on CMS Energy from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Friday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. CMS Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.42.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/28/cms-energy-co-cms-stake-lessened-by-thrivent-financial-for-lutherans.html.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

See Also: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.