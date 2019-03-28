ClubCoin (CLUB) One Day Trading Volume Tops $9,968.00

ClubCoin (CURRENCY:CLUB) traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 28th. ClubCoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $9,968.00 worth of ClubCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ClubCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00006703 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and Trade Satoshi. In the last seven days, ClubCoin has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Bitswift (BITS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002610 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000012 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00001417 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

About ClubCoin

ClubCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 17th, 2015. ClubCoin’s total supply is 102,661,309 coins. The official website for ClubCoin is clubcoin.co . ClubCoin’s official Twitter account is @clubcoin_co and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ClubCoin

ClubCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ClubCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ClubCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ClubCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

