Clinigen Group (CLIN) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN) in a report published on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CLIN. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,275 ($16.66) target price on shares of Clinigen Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a top pick rating and issued a GBX 1,640 ($21.43) target price (up from GBX 1,470 ($19.21)) on shares of Clinigen Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,325 ($17.31).

CLIN opened at GBX 928 ($12.13) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.71, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.54. Clinigen Group has a 12-month low of GBX 716 ($9.36) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,054 ($13.77). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.63.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a GBX 1.95 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. Clinigen Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.30%.

About Clinigen Group

Clinigen Group plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical and services company. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Medicines, Unlicensed Medicines, and Clinical Trial Services. The Commercial Medicines segment acquires and licenses commercial medicines and then revitalises them, as well as provides access to licensed and branded generic medicines in the Africa and Asia Pacific region.

