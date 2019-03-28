Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Has $37.84 Million Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lessened its position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 450,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Paypal were worth $37,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paypal by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 72,990 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paypal by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 4,027 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at about $464,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Paypal by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 733,302 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $61,663,000 after acquiring an additional 58,546 shares during the period. Finally, Gardiner Nancy B lifted its stake in shares of Paypal by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. Gardiner Nancy B now owns 6,585 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Paypal stock opened at $103.07 on Thursday. Paypal Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $70.22 and a twelve month high of $104.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.03.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Paypal had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Paypal news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 32,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.21, for a total value of $2,943,840.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 140,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,564,693.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gary J. Marino sold 2,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total transaction of $183,768.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,317 shares in the company, valued at $3,855,501.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 280,295 shares of company stock valued at $26,469,952 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Paypal from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paypal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Paypal in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Paypal from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Buckingham Research cut shares of Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.15.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

