Civeo Corp (CVEO) SVP Sells $255,000.00 in Stock

Civeo Corp (NYSE:CVEO) SVP Peter Mccann sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 380,005 shares in the company, valued at $775,210.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Peter Mccann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 5th, Peter Mccann sold 47,267 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total transaction of $113,440.80.

On Wednesday, February 27th, Peter Mccann sold 38,392 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total transaction of $104,042.32.

On Friday, February 22nd, Peter Mccann sold 7,709 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total transaction of $20,043.40.

On Wednesday, February 13th, Peter Mccann sold 16,506 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total transaction of $40,934.88.

NYSE CVEO opened at $2.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.18 million, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 4.19. Civeo Corp has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $4.64.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Civeo had a negative net margin of 17.62% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. On average, research analysts forecast that Civeo Corp will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CVEO. ValuEngine lowered shares of Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Civeo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVEO. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Civeo by 42.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 234,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 69,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Civeo by 19.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 163,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 26,425 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Civeo by 8.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,195,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,560,000 after acquiring an additional 385,809 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Civeo by 2.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,596,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,825,000 after acquiring an additional 247,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Civeo by 76.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 145,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 62,900 shares in the last quarter. 67.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Civeo

Civeo Corporation offers workforce accommodation, logistics, and facility management services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company develops lodges and villages; open camps; and mobile camps, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

