Citigroup Inc. Has $394,000 Holdings in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (DCOM)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,223 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Dime Community Bancshares were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,316,518 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $59,200,000 after acquiring an additional 78,348 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,001,383 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $17,003,000 after acquiring an additional 37,300 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,646 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 16,782 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 164,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 65,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,306 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 8,595 shares in the last quarter. 73.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sandler O’Neill cut Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Dime Community Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.88.

Shares of NASDAQ DCOM opened at $19.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $678.79 million, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.48 and a 1-year high of $20.85.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $38.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.20 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 22.18%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Dime Community Bancshares Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

