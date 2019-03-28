Citigroup Inc. Has $385,000 Holdings in Natus Medical Inc (BABY)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Natus Medical Inc (NASDAQ:BABY) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,323 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 789 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Natus Medical were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Natus Medical by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,097 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,999 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,495 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert A. Gunst sold 6,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $176,259.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $905,680.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert A. Gunst sold 8,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total value of $233,259.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,891.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Natus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Natus Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

NASDAQ BABY opened at $25.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $871.46 million, a PE ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Natus Medical Inc has a twelve month low of $24.88 and a twelve month high of $37.95.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:BABY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $141.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.80 million. Natus Medical had a positive return on equity of 11.64% and a negative net margin of 4.32%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Natus Medical Inc will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Natus Medical Profile

Natus Medical Incorporated provides neurology, newborn care, and hearing and balance assessment healthcare products and services worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases, and balance and mobility disorders.

