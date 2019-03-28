Citigroup Inc. Grows Holdings in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (MWA)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 233.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,109 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,052,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,332,000 after buying an additional 7,544 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 126.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 50,360 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,085,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,592,000 after buying an additional 188,122 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the third quarter valued at about $3,801,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the third quarter valued at about $483,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

MWA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer set a $13.00 target price on shares of Mueller Water Products and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Mueller Water Products from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.21.

NYSE MWA opened at $9.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.09. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.47 and a 52-week high of $12.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $192.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.74 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 16.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

