CIT Group (CIT) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday.

Several other research firms have also commented on CIT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CIT Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. UBS Group raised shares of CIT Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Barclays set a $47.00 price target on shares of CIT Group and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of CIT Group from $49.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of CIT Group from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. CIT Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.29.

NYSE:CIT opened at $47.57 on Monday. CIT Group has a one year low of $35.50 and a one year high of $55.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.49.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. CIT Group had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $421.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CIT Group will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Matthew Galligan sold 997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $48,504.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,473.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward K. Sperling sold 2,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $111,555.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,336 shares in the company, valued at $518,453.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,896 shares of company stock worth $552,081. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CIT Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of CIT Group by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of CIT Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of CIT Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 23,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG raised its position in shares of CIT Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 18,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter.

About CIT Group

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

