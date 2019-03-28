Cipher Capital LP Increases Stake in American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (AXL)

Cipher Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 34.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,824 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 5,373 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in American Axle & Manufact. were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 119.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,002 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Axle & Manufact. stock opened at $13.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.18, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.69. American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.13 and a 1 year high of $19.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. American Axle & Manufact. had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 22.35%. American Axle & Manufact.’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AXL. TheStreet cut shares of American Axle & Manufact. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of American Axle & Manufact. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Axle & Manufact. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufact. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufact. from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. American Axle & Manufact. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.13.

In related news, SVP Alberto L. Satine sold 15,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $251,802.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,285. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tolga I. Oal sold 14,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.47, for a total transaction of $215,255.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,812.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufact. Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, Europe, and internationally. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

