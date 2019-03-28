Cipher Capital LP Has $251,000 Stake in Zendesk Inc (ZEN)

Cipher Capital LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 74.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,298 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,306 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Flinton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Zendesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Zendesk by 304.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Zendesk by 383.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. 96.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zendesk stock opened at $82.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.75 and a beta of 1.66. Zendesk Inc has a fifty-two week low of $44.42 and a fifty-two week high of $86.13.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $172.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.56 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 24.19% and a negative net margin of 21.89%. Zendesk’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zendesk Inc will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, January 6th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Zendesk in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Zendesk from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Zendesk from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Zendesk from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Zendesk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.44.

In other Zendesk news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total transaction of $459,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,355,577.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.61, for a total value of $3,930,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,470,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,558,979.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,656 shares of company stock valued at $8,684,061 in the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

