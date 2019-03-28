Cipher Capital LP Has $215,000 Position in Gannett Co Inc (GCI)

Cipher Capital LP trimmed its position in Gannett Co Inc (NYSE:GCI) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,149 shares during the quarter. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Gannett were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Gannett by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,606,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,653,000 after buying an additional 422,929 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gannett by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,836,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,497,000 after buying an additional 862,310 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Gannett by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,836,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,497,000 after buying an additional 862,310 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Gannett by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,498,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,079,000 after buying an additional 274,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Gannett by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,288,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,922,000 after buying an additional 129,340 shares in the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GCI opened at $10.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Gannett Co Inc has a 1 year low of $8.37 and a 1 year high of $11.99. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.33.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $751.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.47 million. Gannett had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Gannett Co Inc will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. Gannett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gannett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gannett has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

Gannett Company Profile

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company. The company operates through Publishing and ReachLocal segments. The company offers print and digital daily and non-daily publications under the USA TODAY NETWORK brand name in the United States; and Newsquest, which has print and online publications portfolio of approximately 170 news brands and 80 magazines in the United Kingdom.

