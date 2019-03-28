Cinedigm Corp (CIDM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Cinedigm Corp (NASDAQ:CIDM) to post ($0.06) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cinedigm’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, June 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cinedigm will report full-year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.30). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.25). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cinedigm.

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $14.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.87 million.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cinedigm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIDM traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.97. The stock had a trading volume of 582 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,402. The company has a market cap of $71.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.80. Cinedigm has a 12-month low of $0.48 and a 12-month high of $2.04.

Cinedigm Company Profile

Cinedigm Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as distributor and aggregator of independent movie, television, and other short form content primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: The First Digital Cinema Deployment, The Second Digital Cinema Deployment, Digital Cinema Services, and Media Content and Entertainment Group.

