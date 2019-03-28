CI Investments Inc. Takes Position in NCR Co. (NCR)

CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 22,238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Selz Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NCR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $923,000. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its position in NCR by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 79,845 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 8,749 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in NCR by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 333,849 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,705,000 after acquiring an additional 85,703 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in NCR by 2,208.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,077,605 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in NCR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,004,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Get NCR alerts:

In other news, SVP Adrian Button sold 3,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total transaction of $113,411.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,170.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP J. Robert Ciminera sold 1,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total value of $47,609.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,862.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,265 shares of company stock worth $1,888,380. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NCR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised NCR from an “outperform” rating to a “top pick” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. DA Davidson raised NCR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded NCR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NCR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

NYSE:NCR opened at $26.54 on Thursday. NCR Co. has a twelve month low of $20.93 and a twelve month high of $32.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.47, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.95.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. NCR had a positive return on equity of 85.30% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NCR Co. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/28/ci-investments-inc-takes-position-in-ncr-co-ncr.html.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR).

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.