CI Investments Inc. Boosts Holdings in Dollar General Corp. (DG)

CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 17,480.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,556 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,331 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $4,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DG. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Dollar General by 282.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Robert D. Ravener sold 78,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.78, for a total value of $9,303,088.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,353,476.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 16,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $1,990,331.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,495.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,115 shares of company stock valued at $14,920,502 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $118.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Dollar General Corp. has a 52 week low of $86.87 and a 52 week high of $121.27. The company has a market capitalization of $30.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.71.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.05). Dollar General had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 25.04%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.43%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James set a $127.00 target price on Dollar General and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.50 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.26.

Dollar General Corp. engages in retailing of merchandise, including consumables, seasonal, home products, and apparel. Its brands include Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J. L.

