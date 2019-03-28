CI Investments Inc. Acquires 500 Shares of Public Storage (PSA)

CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Capital Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

NYSE:PSA opened at $219.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $38.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.26. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $192.02 and a fifty-two week high of $234.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $215.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Public Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $202.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “CI Investments Inc. Acquires 500 Shares of Public Storage (PSA)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/28/ci-investments-inc-acquires-500-shares-of-public-storage-psa.html.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. The Company's headquarters are located in Glendale, California. At December 31, 2018, we had interests in 2,429 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 162 million net rentable square feet in the United States and we owned a 35.2% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 232 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.