Cheniere Energy (LNG) Upgraded to Conviction-Buy by Goldman Sachs Group

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Friday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.17.

LNG opened at $66.38 on Thursday. Cheniere Energy has a twelve month low of $51.89 and a twelve month high of $71.03.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LNG. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, LNG Terminal Business, and LNG and Natural Gas Marketing. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas.

