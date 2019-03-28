CGI Inc (GIB) Stake Lowered by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its position in shares of CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,587 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,812 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.06% of CGI worth $9,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIB. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in CGI in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC bought a new stake in CGI in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in CGI in the third quarter worth $149,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CGI by 100.0% in the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in CGI by 132.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.41% of the company’s stock.

Get CGI alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on GIB shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CGI in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CGI in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. CGI has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

Shares of NYSE:GIB opened at $68.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. CGI Inc has a 12 month low of $56.26 and a 12 month high of $68.37.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. CGI had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 18.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CGI Inc will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “CGI Inc (GIB) Stake Lowered by Two Sigma Advisers LP” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/28/cgi-inc-gib-stake-lowered-by-two-sigma-advisers-lp.html.

CGI Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A).

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.