CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Advisors LLC

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 66,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,915 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $2,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 4,197.7% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,101,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,075,614 shares in the last quarter. Ffcm LLC increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.72% of the company’s stock.

CF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on CF Industries from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $43.00 price objective on CF Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.58.

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $40.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.70 and a 12-month high of $56.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.72.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.30). CF Industries had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.77%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. The company operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate.

