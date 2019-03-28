Cetera Investment Advisers Reduces Position in Pioneer High Income Trust (PHT)

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its position in Pioneer High Income Trust (NYSE:PHT) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,512 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 15,580 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Pioneer High Income Trust were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Pioneer High Income Trust by 1.3% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 463,048 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,803 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Pioneer High Income Trust by 5.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 462,020 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 24,465 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer High Income Trust by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 273,434 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 14,140 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer High Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,531,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Pioneer High Income Trust by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 154,389 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 32,789 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pioneer High Income Trust alerts:

Shares of PHT stock opened at $8.95 on Thursday. Pioneer High Income Trust has a 12 month low of $7.76 and a 12 month high of $9.64.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.0675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.05%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Cetera Investment Advisers Reduces Position in Pioneer High Income Trust (PHT)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/28/cetera-investment-advisers-reduces-position-in-pioneer-high-income-trust-pht.html.

Pioneer High Income Trust Company Profile

Pioneer High Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities. It seeks to invest in bonds that are rated BBB- or lower by Standard and Poor's or a similar national rating service.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer High Income Trust (NYSE:PHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer High Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer High Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.