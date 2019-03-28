Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Holdings in Zoetis Inc (ZTS)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Zoetis were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Zoetis by 9,042.7% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,335,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 14,178,765 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,216,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,397 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 206.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,062,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,300 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 947.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,149,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 4,202,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

ZTS stock opened at $98.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The company has a market cap of $47.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.92. Zoetis Inc has a 1-year low of $77.00 and a 1-year high of $99.91.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 73.85% and a net margin of 24.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.164 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 17th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 21.09%.

Zoetis declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 12th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ZTS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. UBS Group started coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Zoetis from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.93.

In related news, insider Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.54, for a total transaction of $591,307.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,506,834.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Juan Ramon Alaix sold 312,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $29,356,972.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 412,334 shares of company stock worth $38,711,680 over the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

