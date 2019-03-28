Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Holdings in WP Carey Inc (WPC)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in WP Carey were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of WP Carey by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,757,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $833,594,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409,609 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of WP Carey by 454.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,536,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079,698 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of WP Carey by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,676,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,559,000 after purchasing an additional 561,017 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of WP Carey by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,217,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,527,000 after purchasing an additional 552,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of WP Carey by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,558,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,768,000 after purchasing an additional 547,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $78.66 on Thursday. WP Carey Inc has a 52 week low of $60.84 and a 52 week high of $79.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.60.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $273.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.87 million. WP Carey had a net margin of 49.68% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that WP Carey Inc will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $1.032 dividend. This represents a $4.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. This is an increase from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. WP Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of WP Carey in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.25.

WP Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

