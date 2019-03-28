Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 2,097 Shares of Realty Income Corp (O)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 34.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Realty Income were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of O. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth $353,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,121,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,713,000 after acquiring an additional 293,655 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 112.2% in the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 10,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 5,545 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 479,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,228,000 after acquiring an additional 53,780 shares during the period. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth $406,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $73.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Realty Income Corp has a 52 week low of $48.80 and a 52 week high of $74.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.18.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.48. Realty Income had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The firm had revenue of $342.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Corp will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a apr 19 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.226 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.95%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup set a $70.00 target price on shares of Realty Income and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Capital One Financial cut shares of Realty Income from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.64.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

