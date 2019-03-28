Cetera Advisors LLC Has $1.36 Million Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX)

Cetera Advisors LLC reduced its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Security Asset Management boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 15,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $255.00 to $254.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $236.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.67.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $218.84 on Thursday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.11 and a 1 year high of $256.22. The company has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.52 and a beta of 0.97.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.03% and a negative return on equity of 1,501.97%. The business had revenue of $549.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Giovani Twigge sold 997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.08, for a total value of $208,452.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence D. Kingsley acquired 2,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $208.68 per share, with a total value of $501,875.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,544,858.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,144 shares of company stock valued at $8,378,892. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

