Cetera Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) by 72.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,223 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PTLC. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,871,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,257 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 20.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,410,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,852,000 after purchasing an additional 749,577 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,381,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,503,000 after purchasing an additional 90,503 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,360,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,144,000 after purchasing an additional 109,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,216,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,984,000 after acquiring an additional 262,492 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:PTLC opened at $29.08 on Thursday.

